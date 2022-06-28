Kevon Looney ‘increasingly expected’ to re-sign with the Warriors

With the NBA’s free agency period beginning on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors have some big decisions to make for several players on the roster. Among them is center Kevon Looney who will be an unrestricted free agent looking to get a raise from the three-year, $14.5 million contract he signed with the Warriors in 2019. The good news for Golden State fans is that Looney is likely to return on a multiyear deal according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

(via Stein newsleter)

There is growing pessimism, league sources say, among teams interested in pursuing Kevon Looney about the ability to pry Looney away from the newly minted champions in Golden State. Looney is increasingly expected to re-sign with the Warriors on a multiyear deal after playing a vital role in their fourth title run in a span of eight seasons.

From an individual standpoint, Looney had a career year with the Dubs. Most notably, he overcame his previous injury woes, appearing in all 104 games the Warriors played last season on 21.1 minutes per game. He was a machine on the boards, averaging 7.3 rebounds per game while leading the team with 596 total rebounds over the course of the season (next closest was Otto Porter Jr. with 362 rebounds).

However, the stats don’t show the true value Looney brings to the team. He is the consummate professional and steady veteran presence that makes up Golden State’s winning culture. On the court, Looney is a great defender while still priding himself for doing the “dirty work” crucial to every winning team. Whether he was starting or coming off the bench, Looney was ready regardless and found ways to make an impact on the game.

With the uncertainty of James Wiseman the past two seasons and the lack of big man depth in free agency, the Warriors are right to prioritize one of their own. At least for the moment, it seems like Looney will remain in Golden State as they look to prolong their championship window.