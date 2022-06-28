2022 free agency tracker

It’s time for the most frenzied part of the year: NBA free agency. The Golden State Warriors are defending NBA champs but they, like the other 29 teams, have shifted their focus to the 2022-23 season.

The Dubs enter free agency — which begins June 30 at 3:00 p.m. PT — with seven of their own players entering free agency: Nemanja Bjelica, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

We’ll keep this article updated with the latest free agency rumors and reports regarding both the Warriors and the league as a whole.

Warriors free agency rumors and reports

Center Kevon Looney is expected to return to the Warriors on a multi-year deal. Looney has plenty of suitors after his brilliant season and sensational postseason run, but according to a report from Marc Stein, there is “growing pessimism” around the league about the ability steal him from the Dubs. The Warriors have Looney’s Bird Rights, meaning they’re allowed to pay Looney above the minimum and exceptions, as long as they’re willing to foot the tax bill.

NBA free agency rumors and reports