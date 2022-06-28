2022 free agency tracker

It’s time for the most frenzied part of the year: NBA free agency. The Golden State Warriors are defending NBA champs but they, like the other 29 teams, have shifted their focus to the 2022-23 season.
The Dubs enter free agency — which begins June 30 at 3:00 p.m. PT — with seven of their own players entering free agency: Nemanja Bjelica, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Juan Toscano-Anderson.
We’ll keep this article updated with the latest free agency rumors and reports regarding both the Warriors and the league as a whole.
Warriors free agency rumors and reports
- Center Kevon Looney is expected to return to the Warriors on a multi-year deal. Looney has plenty of suitors after his brilliant season and sensational postseason run, but according to a report from Marc Stein, there is “growing pessimism” around the league about the ability steal him from the Dubs. The Warriors have Looney’s Bird Rights, meaning they’re allowed to pay Looney above the minimum and exceptions, as long as they’re willing to foot the tax bill.
NBA free agency rumors and reports
- The New York Knicks have traded center Nerlens Noel and former Warriors wing Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons to clear cap space. They hope to be big players in free agency, and are reportedly preparing a large offer for Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.
- The Minnesota Timberwolves extended wing Taurean Prince for two years, $16 million.
- The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to re-sign center Ivica Zubac for three years, $33 million.
- In news that will surprise absolutely nobody, former MVP Russell Westbrook has exercised his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, opting to make $47 million next season rather than enter free agency.
- The Houston Rockets agreed to a buyout with point guard John Wall, who will sign a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
- After trying and failing to find a suitor for a sign-and-trade deal, point guard Kyrie Irving has opted into the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, which will pay him $36 million.
