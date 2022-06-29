Podcast: free agency primer

It’s darn near time for the 2022 NBA free agency period to begin. The Golden State Warriors enter free agency with seven free agents: guards Gary Payton II and Damion Lee, wings Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala, and bigs Kevon Looney, Nemanja Bjelica, and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

We know that the Warriors don’t have the roster space to retain all seven. And it’s unclear what sort of contracts Porter and Payton will earn on the market, so it’s unknown whether they have the financial space to retain each player.

But what we do know is that it’s going to be a fun and wild time, not just for the Warriors, but for the NBA at large. It always is. Despite the NBA Draft being a week ago, and the NBA Finals being two weeks ago, the start of free agency is always the most exciting and chaotic point of the year in the NBA.

To get you primed, I made a short podcast previewing the free agency period for the Warriors. It covers the situations of all seven of those players, as well as where the team stands.

