 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ryan Rollins out of Summer League due to foot fracture

Another stroke of bad injury luck haunts the Warriors’ youth movement.

By Joe Viray
/ new
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 16 NIT - Dayton at Toledo Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before he could even put on a Golden State Warriors uniform, recently drafted 2nd-rounder Ryan Rollins has already caught a bad break.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors announced that Rollins suffered a foot fracture, specifically of the fifth metatarsal.

This post will be updated as more details come out, but questions will most certainly be asked of the process surrounding Rollins’ health during the draft process, as well as the temporality of his injury.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...