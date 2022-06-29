Ryan Rollins out of Summer League due to foot fracture

Before he could even put on a Golden State Warriors uniform, recently drafted 2nd-rounder Ryan Rollins has already caught a bad break.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors announced that Rollins suffered a foot fracture, specifically of the fifth metatarsal.

Warriors announce that Ryan Rollins, their recently drafted guard, has a foot fracture in his fifth metatarsal. Discovered during his on-boarding physical. Won't compete in summer league. A blow for a combo guard they have plans of potentially putting on 15-man roster. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 29, 2022

This post will be updated as more details come out, but questions will most certainly be asked of the process surrounding Rollins’ health during the draft process, as well as the temporality of his injury.