Podcast: Game 1 recap

Well, the start to the 2022 NBA Finals didn’t go so well for the Golden State Warriors. They blew a 15-point lead, lost the fourth quarter by 24 points, and ultimately dropped Game 1 to the Boston Celtics by a score of 120-108.

It was just the third time in 24 tries that the Steve Kerr-era Warriors had lost the first game of a series. But there’s plenty of time to bounce back.

This seemed like as good a time as any to restart the Golden State of Mind podcast. Because I know how badly you all wanna hear more about that awful game, which featured a few awful performances.

Don’t worry, there will also be podcast recaps for the less-bad games of the series.

As always, you can find the podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else that you get podcasts. Or you can listen to it in the podcast player embedded below.