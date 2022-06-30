In a move that in no way was timed to steal the spotlight from the beginning of the NBA’s transaction season, former Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant demanded a trade from his team of three years, the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant requested a trade with the team today, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BkNEHwkrc0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Durant became dissatisfied with the Nets recently, likely due to their reluctance to extend a maximum extension offer to his Best Friend Forever Kyrie Irving. Or the James Harden trade debacles, their embarrassing playoff sweep to the Celtics, the election of Mayor Eric Adams, Mercury going into retrograde in June, Steve Nash’s coaching, the trade of his other BFF DeAndre Jordan, and a mean comment that a 14-year-old Nets fan left on his Instagram page in January.

Is there any chance the Warriors trade for Durant? It would take a serious haul of assets, including Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, likely one or two other young stars, plus a plethora of future draft picks and swaps. And Durant doesn’t have the Warriors on his list of preferred trades, repeatedly bad-mouths the coaching staff and front office, and still seems to hold a grudge that Draymond loudly called him names during a Clippers game four years ago. So, no, there’s no chance. But here’s ten reasons why KD coming back would be great for him.