How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics, NBA Finals Game 2

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals Game 2 matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. The game will be played at 5pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors suffered their first playoff loss at the Chase Center during Game 1 on Thursday as the Celtics beat them by a score of 120-108. Steph Curry fueled the Golden State offense, finishing the game with 34 points including 7-of-14 from the three-point line. However, a Curry flurry was not enough to put this Celtics team away. Boston gave Golden State a taste of their own medicine as they drained three after three to outscore them in the fourth quarter, 40-16.

Golden State’s defensive inability to stop the Boston barrage of threes took all the headlines, but the story going under the radar was their struggles on offense. Boston came into this series boasting one of the best defenses in the league, and it showed on Thursday as the Warriors couldn’t buy a bucket to close out the game.

Tonight, Golden State gets a chance to redeem themselves as they attempt to even out the series in order to avoid going to Boston down 0-2 in the series.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

NBA Finals - Game 2

Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)