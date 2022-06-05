 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors seek to tie Finals up in Game 2 vs Celtics

After blowing a huge lead in G1, the Warriors need to keep their composure if they want to keep this series close.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Boston Celtics Vs Golden State Warriors at Chase Center Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are in quite the predicament after losing Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home to the Boston Celtics. If the Dubs are victorious in Game 2 they will be kicking themselves that they squandered their double-digit lead in Game 1 but can at least know they have some control over the series. If the Warriors lose Game 2, they will find themselves in an 0-2 hole that would be quite narrow to crawl out of considering the next two games are in Boston.

A lot was made of the Celtics’ hot shooting in the fourth quarter of Game 1; their 9-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter spurred a 40-16 run that swung the game into Boston’s favor. GSOM alum Duby Dub Dubs had this observation:

What’s weird is that the shooters that Golden State was so successfully challenging to shoot the ball have been on a tear. Al Horford, for example is shooting 46.3% from deep in the playoffs. Not being able to rotate in time is one thing, but it almost seemed like the Warriors’ scheme was to actively encourage Horford (and Smart and White) to shoot.

Presumably, the Warriors are going to adjust for game two. It’s not going to take much, the model was working fine for three quarters in that first game before the wheels fell off. The obvious adjustment is to stay home on shooters more, especially Horford and Smart.

It will be interesting to see how the Dubs adjust to Boston’s three-point proficiency. Will they force more two-point attempts with sharper rotations and contests? Or will they dare the Celts to get that hot again from beyond the arc?

Warriors are -180 on the moneyline per Draft Kings. Who do you think will prevail?

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

June 5th, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

Poll

Who ya got in Game 2, Warriors or Celtics?

view results
  • 0%
    Warriors will be getting revenge and knotting the series up
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Boston is on a mission and will take both games in Chase Center
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...