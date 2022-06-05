The Golden State Warriors are in quite the predicament after losing Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home to the Boston Celtics. If the Dubs are victorious in Game 2 they will be kicking themselves that they squandered their double-digit lead in Game 1 but can at least know they have some control over the series. If the Warriors lose Game 2, they will find themselves in an 0-2 hole that would be quite narrow to crawl out of considering the next two games are in Boston.

A lot was made of the Celtics’ hot shooting in the fourth quarter of Game 1; their 9-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter spurred a 40-16 run that swung the game into Boston’s favor. GSOM alum Duby Dub Dubs had this observation:

What’s weird is that the shooters that Golden State was so successfully challenging to shoot the ball have been on a tear. Al Horford, for example is shooting 46.3% from deep in the playoffs. Not being able to rotate in time is one thing, but it almost seemed like the Warriors’ scheme was to actively encourage Horford (and Smart and White) to shoot. Presumably, the Warriors are going to adjust for game two. It’s not going to take much, the model was working fine for three quarters in that first game before the wheels fell off. The obvious adjustment is to stay home on shooters more, especially Horford and Smart.

Draymond Green: “They stayed within striking distance and made shots late. We’ll be fine… We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes.” — C.J. Holmes ‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) June 3, 2022

Warriors were 21-2 in Game 1s in the kerr era before tonight. They went 1-1 in those series (beat OKC, lost to Toronto). — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 3, 2022

It will be interesting to see how the Dubs adjust to Boston’s three-point proficiency. Will they force more two-point attempts with sharper rotations and contests? Or will they dare the Celts to get that hot again from beyond the arc?

Warriors have now given up 247 threes in this postseason (17 games), easily the most of any playoff team. Heat's second with 207 in (18 games)



Warriors allowing 37.4 percent from deep. Of the teams to advance past first round, only Suns allowed a higher percentage (38.3) — This Reporter (@ThompsonScribe) June 3, 2022

Warriors are -180 on the moneyline per Draft Kings. Who do you think will prevail?

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

June 5th, 2022 | 5:00 PT

