Andre Iguodala out for Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals (right knee inflammation)

The Golden State Warriors face a likely must-win game tonight in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. However, the Dubs will have to take on the Boston Celtics without veteran wing Andre Iguodala, who was ruled out this afternoon with right knee inflammation.

Iguodala has struggled to stay healthy all season long and was only active for three of Golden State’s games in the Western Conference playoffs. He returned to the rotation for Game 1 of the finals, recording 7 points and 3 assists across 12 minutes of action.

While Iguodala made some shots in Game 1, but primarily was relied on as a defensive stopper against the Celtics’ dangerous wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Iguodala’s Game 2 absence opens the door for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to potentially deploy rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga or utilize Gary Payton II, who is returning from an injury of his own.

Iguodala was listed as questionable, but Kerr told reporters that the 18-year NBA veteran’s knee swelled up on Saturday. According to Kerr, Iguodala’s status will be day to day going forward.

Iguodala appeared in 31 regular-season games with the Warriors this season, averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on .380/.230/.750 shooting.