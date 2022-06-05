Podcast: Game 2 recap

In case you missed it, we restarted the Golden State of Mind podcast just in time to start covering the 2022 NBA Finals.

And let me tell you something: Game 2 was a lot more fun to recap than Game 1. Because this time the Golden State Warriors didn’t waste their amazing third quarter, and didn’t blow their double-digit fourth-quarter lead. This time they beat the Boston Celtics 107-88, evening the series at one game apiece ahead of the move to Boston for Wednesday’s Game 3.

It was a great game, featuring superstar play from Steph Curry, brilliance from Draymond Green, excellence from Kevon Looney, and theatrics from Jordan Poole. And, most importantly, a victory.

So relive it all in podcast form, which you can listen to on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or wherever you find your podcasts. You can also listen to the podcast in the embedded player below.

Make sure to subscribe!