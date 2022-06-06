Steve Kerr: “Steph was breathtaking”

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-88. The two teams kept it close at halftime, but the Warriors once again caught fire in the third quarter, outscoring the Celtics 35-14. Unlike Game 1, Golden State held on to this lead and finished Game 2 with the momentum-shifting victory.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steph Curry: “If you try hard, good things will happen”

Stephen Curry finished the game with 29 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field and 5-of-12 shooting from deep. His gravity manipulated Boston’s defense perfectly as he set up several open shots for his teammates after drawing the extra defender.

However, during postgame, it wasn’t Curry’s offense but his excellent performance on defense that received praise from the rest of the team. Curry has always been a decent defender because of his effort and basketball IQ. Several of his teammates noted that he has become even better on that side of the floor after his weight training throughout the season added on some extra strength.

"If you try hard good things will happen and you'll continue to get better."



Steph Curry on his improved defense and strength.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/LAsLmdtwkP — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2022

"Steph was breathtaking in [the third quarter] ... He just doesn't get enough credit for his level of conditioning, physicality and defense." pic.twitter.com/P7cR9WdBR0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Draymond Green on Steph Curry’s defense pic.twitter.com/LUNel18kw3 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 6, 2022

"Steph is a two-way player... He's in the right spots at the right time... he talks to his teammates, he's vocal, and he leads by example on both sides of the court."



GP II on Stephen Curry's defense.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/xChGwegWIH — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2022

Kevon Looney on how Steph Curry deals with physical defense and his improved strength.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/in9almBj1A — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2022

Draymond Green: “It’s my job to set the tone on the defensive side of the ball”

Draymond Green is and always will be Golden State’s emotional leader. Game 2 was no different as Green was on a mission to play more physically than Boston. This showed throughout the game as he got into it with several players on the Celtics. The rest of the team noticed Green’s intensity and followed his lead.

Draymond Green: “Just like it’s Steph Curry’s job to set the tone on offense, it’s my job to set the tone on the defensive side of the ball.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 6, 2022

Draymond Green on the Warriors’ defensive intensity pic.twitter.com/UjCmck845M — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 6, 2022

Steph knew Draymond was going to come out amped up tonight pic.twitter.com/mCYYL0nuW0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

"He lit the fire under us."



Gary Payton II on Draymond Green's leadership, and the @warriors following his lead.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/gyO67EgmS0 — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2022

"I don't know what I was supposed to do there. Somebody got their legs on the top of your head. And then he tried to pull my pants down."



Jaylen Brown details the dust-up with Draymond pic.twitter.com/VZtw3t0edv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Al Horford says the Celtics aren't worried about Draymond after tonight's dust-ups pic.twitter.com/YZrlyqFrNf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Jordan Poole: “Somebody was going to hit a half-court shot in this series… I just happened to hit it”

Here’s Jordan Poole hitting the shot of the night.

HALF-COURT POOLE PARTY pic.twitter.com/iKmG8lX8Bg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Poole finished the game with 17 points, but he did most of his damage at the end of the third quarter where he demoralized the entire Celtics team with a pair of shots from deep and DEEP.

JP talks about what he did different tonight compared to Game 1 pic.twitter.com/upjUzeY0JP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Jordan Poole on his 39-footer pic.twitter.com/mHPX44kmCQ — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 6, 2022

Gary Payton II: “I was itching to get out there”

Gary Payton II was a big boost for Golden State in his first game back since fracturing his elbow. His elite on-ball activity brought up the defensive intensity whenever he was in the game. Although many feared his elbow would affect his offense, that wasn’t the case in this one as he finished the game shooting 3-of-3 from the field, including a corner three-pointer, for a total of 7 points. In his postgame presser, Payton seems to be over his injury saying that his elbow doesn’t hurt while he’s in the game.

GPII on what it meant to get back on the floor for the first time since May 3rd.



He was 3-3 for 7 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/qDw7cl2dMM — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 6, 2022

Gary Payton II said he did a “tuck and roll” to protect the left elbow on his fall. On his jumper: “It looks pretty good, doesn’t it?” pic.twitter.com/i990Bmcu4h — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 6, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Draymond Green. Here, he makes it clear that Curry has always been the engine that has made the Warriors offense so lethal throughout the years.

Draymond Green was specifically asked about Kevin Durant & the firepower the Warriors put around Steph Curry in the past. His response:



"It all starts with Steph. When KD was here, our offense still started with Steph. That's the way it's going to be."pic.twitter.com/KV7u28SN6k — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 6, 2022

*Bonus Quote*

Here’s Green’s son, DJ, answering interview questions in a way that would make the 2015 “Championship Parade” Draymond proud.

Best video alert Had a great time interviewing @Money23Green and his son DJ on #AfterTheGame . Off to Boston we go ✈️ @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/0Wn5iozyeG — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) June 6, 2022

Recap

With this win, the Warriors even the series at 1-1. Golden State is now only 3 games away from another NBA championship. Both teams will now travel to Boston where the Warriors will attempt to take back home court advantage for a decisive Game 3 matchup on Wednesday night.