While Gary Payton II is firing up threes at practice with his rehabilitated left arm, one injured Golden State Warrior remains uncertain for Game Three of the NBA Finals.

Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 7, 2022

This isn’t the back injury that kept Iguodala out late in the season, or the sore neck that took him out after Game 4 of the first round series against the Denver Nuggets. This is knee inflammation that caused him to miss Game 2, and odds are, Game 3 as well.

Iguodala hasn’t played consecutive games since Games 3 and 4 against Denver back in late April. In his four playoff games so far, the 2015 Finals MVP is averaging 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.8 fouls per game. He’s made four of his nine shots and one of his three three-point attempts. In Game 1, he shot 3-4 from the floor, with a triple and a dunk.

Game One was a vintage Iguodala performance through three quarters, before the Curry-less lineup to start the 4th quarter was overwhelmed by Boston’s shooting barrage. Iguodala was -8 in the quarter, though in fairness, things got even worse for the Warriors after he left the game. Gary Payton II took over the Andre minutes and then some during Game 2, which also saw Steve Kerr take Nemanja Bjelica out of mothballs to cover, and go with a sharper outside shooting lineup. If Iguodala plays, expect Belli back on the bench.

As the second-oldest player in the league, it’s been a tough, injury-plagued season for the 38-year-old Iguodala, but the Warriors are adamant that they’re better with him on the floor than off. He provides extra ball handling when Curry sits, sharp passing, and smart defense - as long as he can move. The training staff will need their full complement of salves, potions, leeches, and linseed oils to get his knee in shape - because he’s old. And if he can shut down Jayson Tatum for even a few minutes per game, some writers will vote for him ahead of Steph Curry for Finals MVP.