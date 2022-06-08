Preview: Warriors look to take control over Celtics in Game 3

The Golden State Warriors are in the east coast now as their NBA Finals series shifts to the Boston Celtics’ side of the nation. This has been a very entertaining series so far, with the Warriors falling asleep at the wheel in Game 1 and letting a double-digit lead evaporate, before responding in Game 2 with an epic blowout of their opponent. That means that the Warriors are now 10-1 in the playoffs at Chase Center, with their lone defeat Boston’s big win.

The Celtics haven’t been as dominant at home as the Dubs recently, scuffling to a 5-4 record in the postseason. Most recently, they struggled in a home loss to the Miami Heat in a closeout Game 6 in front of their fans. Apparently it’s not exactly the most intimidating place to play despite their rabid and knowledgeable fanbase that will surely bring the noise Wednesday evening.

IMO the celtics should skip the “absolute stinker at home” part of the playoff script this time — BRAD BOUGHT OUT MY WIFE (@Birdstache) June 7, 2022

We did our job by splitting Games 1 and 2 in San Francisco and gaining home-court advantage. Now, we’re ready to get the job done at home, as we bring the Finals back to Boston.https://t.co/tORvBPccWG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 6, 2022

The last time the Dubs were in Boston, it was in a 111-107 victory spurred by the dominant play of Andrew Wiggins. He arguably outplayed Boston’s two stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that evening, cementing his place as an All-Star and cluing Dub Nation that he could be a major factor in the postseason.

In a game that featured Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, and Jaylen Brown, the best player on the floor might have been Andrew Wiggins. — Carlos Murillo (@LosMurillo126) December 18, 2021

Wiggins is Golden State’s second highest scorer in this series behind Stephen Curry, averaging 15.5 points per game on 44% shooting (40% from downtown) while also adding in 5.5. rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. I’m sure Warriors fans are expecting Klay Thompson to breakout after two subpar offensive performances by his standards in the first couple Finals games, but don’t be surprised if Wiggins has a big scoring night of his own in this gym!

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

June 8th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

