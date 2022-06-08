How to watch Warriors at Celtics, NBA Finals Game 3

After successfully tying the series at home with a 107-88 victory in Game 2, the Golden State Warriors travel to TD Garden for a decisive NBA Finals Game 3 matchup against the Boston Celtics. The game will be played at 6pm PT in Boston and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors ceded control of home court after their Game 1 loss, however, the team made up for it with a dominant second half in Game 2. It was another classic Golden State third quarter run featuring great defense and ridiculous shot-making from Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole.

HALF-COURT POOLE PARTY pic.twitter.com/iKmG8lX8Bg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Draymond Green set the tone for the game with his defense and physicality. He received a technical foul early but that didn’t change his play style as he continued to scuffle with several players on the Celtics. The rest of the Warriors took note of this and followed his lead.

"He lit the fire under us."



Gary Payton II on Draymond Green's leadership, and the @warriors following his lead.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/gyO67EgmS0 — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2022

With the series moving to Boston, the Warriors will attempt to take back control of the series in a hostile environment. Defense was the key to winning Game 2 as Golden State made the necessary adjustments to disrupt the flow of the Celtics halfcourt offense. The Warriors’ defense led to 18 Celtic turnovers, allowing Golden State to attack with pace as Boston scrambled to get organized. If the Warriors are going to take the lead in this series, it all starts on the defensive side of the floor, but don’t expect Boston to give up that easily in front of their hyped-up home crowd.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

NBA Finals - Game 3

Who: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)