The Golden State Warriors will have Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr. available in Wednesday’s pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. All three had been listed as questionable. Both Payton and Porter had played in Game 2 of the series, but Iguodala had been out with right knee soreness.

Payton continues to work his way back from the severe elbow injury he suffered on his shooting arm in the Western Conference Semifinals. He has averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

Porter is shooting 50% from the field and 40.5% from three in the postseason, averaging 20.5 minutes, 5.7 points, and 4.0 rebounds per game. He made 15 starts for the Dubs in the regular season.

Iguodala has struggled to stay healthy all year. He returned to the rotation for Game 1 of the finals, recording 7 points and 3 assists across 12 minutes of action before missing Game 2. He appeared in 31 regular-season games with the Warriors, averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on .380/.230/.750 shooting this season.