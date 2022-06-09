 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Draymond Green: “We’ll be better, I’ll be better”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their Game 3 loss against the Celtics on Wednesday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night by a score of 116-100. Aside from a brief lead in the third quarter, Golden State trailed Boston for most of the game. The halftime deficit was just too much to overcome as the Celtics swiftly answered every Warriors’ run with an overwhelming run of their own.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steph Curry: “Obviously there will be some pain, but I’ll be alright”

Stephen Curry had another efficient night shooting the ball as he scored 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from the three-point line. In the third quarter specifically, Curry feasted on the drop coverage of Boston’s bigs as he came off screens with a clean look almost every time.

However, the big news post game was the foot injury Curry suffered late in the 4th quarter while diving for a loose ball. The good news is that Curry seems to be fine as he confirmed his status for Game 4 on Thursday morning.

Here is the Thursday Morning update:

Draymond Green: “[played] like shit”

One of the main reasons behind the Warriors’ Game 3 loss was the poor performance of Draymond Green. Based on his post-game presser, it was clear Green knows he played poorly as he expressed his frustration and disappointment in himself.

Green: ”Y’all going to get this podcast”

A lot has been made about Green’s focus during the NBA Finals. His ongoing podcast throughout the postseason has particularly drawn the ire of fans who believe he needs to set aside the extracurriculars for now and focus on the game. It was clear postgame that Draymond was not having it as he fired back at a reporter and dived deeper into the topic during his podcast:

Klay Thompson: “Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd, real classy”

Green made himself a target of the Boston fanbase after Game 2, and they let him know it throughout the game:

Several of the Warriors had comments about it, defending Green while also criticizing the Boston fans for lacking class.

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to the Warriors Big 3. They’ve been through a lot of adversity over the years so although things seem bleak right now, they remain confident in themselves to get the job done.

Recap

With this loss, the Warriors once again trail in the series as the Celtics gain a 2-1 lead. The good news is that Golden State only needs to win one of these games in Boston to regain control of home court. They will get another opportunity to do so on Friday night during Game 4 in Boston.

