Draymond Green: “We’ll be better, I’ll be better”

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night by a score of 116-100. Aside from a brief lead in the third quarter, Golden State trailed Boston for most of the game. The halftime deficit was just too much to overcome as the Celtics swiftly answered every Warriors’ run with an overwhelming run of their own.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steph Curry: “Obviously there will be some pain, but I’ll be alright”

Stephen Curry had another efficient night shooting the ball as he scored 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from the three-point line. In the third quarter specifically, Curry feasted on the drop coverage of Boston’s bigs as he came off screens with a clean look almost every time.

However, the big news post game was the foot injury Curry suffered late in the 4th quarter while diving for a loose ball. The good news is that Curry seems to be fine as he confirmed his status for Game 4 on Thursday morning.

Steph says he will be alright after hurting his foot during a scramble for the ball pic.twitter.com/zlxj3YQRgR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

"I'm really hoping [Steph's] OK because he's our identity and without him it would be very difficult." pic.twitter.com/dGNsb8CS1D — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Draymond picked up his sixth foul after he heard Steph screaming during the fourth-quarter scramble pic.twitter.com/b8Nfq7PLhb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's injury: “The injury didn’t force him out of the game… We’ll know more tomorrow.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 9, 2022

Here is the Thursday Morning update:

There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2022

Steph Curry has now sprained his left foot twice. He couldn't run on it the first time and immediately exited the game. Last night, he played a handful of possessions on it. It's part of why he knows it is less serious.



Here are his soundbites/clips pic.twitter.com/sbj1fUp0JJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 9, 2022

Draymond Green: “[played] like shit”

One of the main reasons behind the Warriors’ Game 3 loss was the poor performance of Draymond Green. Based on his post-game presser, it was clear Green knows he played poorly as he expressed his frustration and disappointment in himself.

Draymond admits he played "like s--t" tonight pic.twitter.com/GBsoo6mdih — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

“Where I felt that I played terrible was my overall impact on the game. I didn’t have the type of force that I needed to have in order for us to win at this level.”



Draymond Green on his performance and the Warriors Game 3 loss via ‘The Draymond Green Show.’ pic.twitter.com/YcFwybYeSF — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 9, 2022

Green: ”Y’all going to get this podcast”

A lot has been made about Green’s focus during the NBA Finals. His ongoing podcast throughout the postseason has particularly drawn the ire of fans who believe he needs to set aside the extracurriculars for now and focus on the game. It was clear postgame that Draymond was not having it as he fired back at a reporter and dived deeper into the topic during his podcast:

Here’s Draymond Green roasting the reporter postgame (and going back to him) for claims that he’s maybe giving away some X’s and O’s on his podcast. pic.twitter.com/V0ZSJTsStZ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 9, 2022

DRAYMOND: "Sorry this podcast is probably doing better numbers than yours...Y'all going to get this podcast. Win, lose, draw, hoisting the trophy, putting my ring on my finger, you name it. Y'all getting this podcast." pic.twitter.com/4M2KKKZsNY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 9, 2022

Klay Thompson: “Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd, real classy”

Green made himself a target of the Boston fanbase after Game 2, and they let him know it throughout the game:

“Fu*k you Draymond” chants in the Garden. pic.twitter.com/fX06YiYWTb — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 9, 2022

Several of the Warriors had comments about it, defending Green while also criticizing the Boston fans for lacking class.

“Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston."



- Klay on the chants toward Draymond pic.twitter.com/dM7q4uLllo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Kerr's thoughts on the Celtics' fans "F you Draymond" chants: "Very classy." — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 9, 2022

Steph describes the chants toward Draymond as “par for the course." pic.twitter.com/RyS2mt29PT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

"They did what I expected." - Draymond on the chants he received from Boston fans tonight pic.twitter.com/ojzVoP34AI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to the Warriors Big 3. They’ve been through a lot of adversity over the years so although things seem bleak right now, they remain confident in themselves to get the job done.

Klay Thompson: "We've been in this situation before. I'm getting 2015 vibes." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 9, 2022

Steph says the Dubs can lean on their past experiences to help come back in this series pic.twitter.com/tshLL2bCsl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Draymond Green: “We’ll be better. I’ll be better.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 9, 2022

Recap

With this loss, the Warriors once again trail in the series as the Celtics gain a 2-1 lead. The good news is that Golden State only needs to win one of these games in Boston to regain control of home court. They will get another opportunity to do so on Friday night during Game 4 in Boston.