Steph Curry avoids major injury, expected to play Game 4 on Friday

Dub Nation can breathe a sigh of relief for now. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry appears to have avoided a major injury and is expected to play Game 4 on Friday.

There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2022

Late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Game 3, Curry appeared to have injured his foot in a pileup after diving for a loose ball. Curry was in visible pain at the bottom of the pile as his teammates tried to pull people off him. He briefly stayed in the game but was later pulled out along with the rest of the starters when head coach Steve Kerr deemed the game out of reach.

In his postgame presser, Curry acknowledged there was some pain in his foot but maintained that he would be ready for Friday. He also noted that this was similar to the injury he suffered against Boston that caused him to miss the final stretch of the regular season.

Steph says he will be alright after hurting his foot during a scramble for the ball pic.twitter.com/zlxj3YQRgR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

On Thursday morning, Curry reiterated his comments saying he’s “going to play” in Game 4. Kerr furthered this point saying he also expects Curry to play after Thursday’s practice which was focused on recovery and treatment for the heavy minute players.

Steph says he's going to play in Game 4 pic.twitter.com/0QaDAXdprY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Steve Kerr says the Warriors expect Steph to play tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Mj4UiUY3xD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

While Curry’s injury is concerning to say the least, the Warriors desperately need him if they are going to win the NBA Finals. He is the leading scorer in the series averaging 31.3 points per game, while the next closest Warrior is Klay Thompson who is averaging 17.0 points per game. Curry has been the best player among both teams so hopefully he can fight through the pain for the rest of the series.