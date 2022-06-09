 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steph Curry avoids major injury, expected to play Game 4 on Friday

You can breathe now Dub Nation.

By Ricko Mendoza
2022 NBA Finals - Game Three Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dub Nation can breathe a sigh of relief for now. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry appears to have avoided a major injury and is expected to play Game 4 on Friday.

Late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Game 3, Curry appeared to have injured his foot in a pileup after diving for a loose ball. Curry was in visible pain at the bottom of the pile as his teammates tried to pull people off him. He briefly stayed in the game but was later pulled out along with the rest of the starters when head coach Steve Kerr deemed the game out of reach.

In his postgame presser, Curry acknowledged there was some pain in his foot but maintained that he would be ready for Friday. He also noted that this was similar to the injury he suffered against Boston that caused him to miss the final stretch of the regular season.

On Thursday morning, Curry reiterated his comments saying he’s “going to play” in Game 4. Kerr furthered this point saying he also expects Curry to play after Thursday’s practice which was focused on recovery and treatment for the heavy minute players.

While Curry’s injury is concerning to say the least, the Warriors desperately need him if they are going to win the NBA Finals. He is the leading scorer in the series averaging 31.3 points per game, while the next closest Warrior is Klay Thompson who is averaging 17.0 points per game. Curry has been the best player among both teams so hopefully he can fight through the pain for the rest of the series.

