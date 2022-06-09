Podcast: the quiet between games

By now you all know the ugly reality: the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, falling to the Boston Celtics 116-100 in a wildly frustrating game.

And now their back is against the wall. The Dubs trail 2-1, and very much need to win Game 4 on Friday night in Boston.

Can Draymond Green bounce back after his awful game? Can Klay Thompson keep the rhythm he found on Wednesday? Will Steph Curry look healthy after injuring his foot?

Only time will tell. But I am equal parts excited and scared.

The Warriors have been in a lot of huge games and series in the last eight seasons, but this is definitely one of the most important games. And all eyes will be glued to the screen at 6:00 p.m. PT on Friday night.

So I decided to combine Games 3 and 4 in a podcast, by breaking down the ugly loss, previewing the upcoming game, and discussing how the former impacts the latter.

Give it a listen on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, or listen to it in the embedded podcast player below.