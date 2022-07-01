The Golden State Warriors free agency period is not off to the best start. Shortly after it was reported that Gary Payton II would be headed to the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal, news broke that wing Otto Porter Jr. is headed to Canada to join the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto is apparently signing Porter to a two-year deal that features a player option for the second year.

While it’s not yet clear how much money the Raptors are giving Porter, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors offered him a veteran minimum contract. It’s no surprise that he found a deal better than that and, after winning a championship in a year when he took a discount, decided to chase the more lucrative opportunity.

Otto Porter Jr. had a veteran minimum offer on the table from the Warriors but is signing in Toronto for a better deal, per @ChrisBHaynes. Warriors have now lost the #7 and #8 players in their championship rotation in the first 24 hours of free agency. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 1, 2022

The Warriors could have used part or all of the taxpayer mid-level exception on Porter, but it’s unclear if that was on the table or not.

Porter played in just one season with the Warriors, but it was a fruitful one. He averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 22.2 minutes, and fit very well in both the offensive and defensive systems. He played a vital role in the postseason, and started the final three games as the Dubs won three-straight against the Boston Celtics to take home another championship.

With Porter and Payton gone, the Warriors have now lost two of their top three free agents, and have yet to sign a player from outside the organization. All eyes turn to negotiations with Kevon Looney, who is still expected to return to the only team he’s ever played for.

Kevon Looney, thankfully, is back!