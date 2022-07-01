On the second day of the 2022 NBA free agency period, the Golden State Warriors signed their first player from outside the organization: high-flying guard Donte DiVincenzo.

The Dubs reportedly signed DiVincenzo to a two-year deal worth $9.3 million, with a player option in the second year.

Free agent Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Player option in Year 2. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

That’s a significantly smaller financial commitment than the player DiVincenzo replaces, Gary Payton II — who received a three-year, $28 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers. Given that the Warriors are currently being taxed a buttload of cash for every dollar of salary (yes, that’s the official amount), the difference between the financials of the two deals is absolutely massive.

It’s not yet known how much money Otto Porter Jr. received in his two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, but I’m guessing it’s more than this as well.

DiVincenzo, who is 6’4 and 25 years old, was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent parts of four seasons with Milwaukee, but last year was traded to the Sacramento Kings, where he finished the season.

He played some of his best basketball with the Kings, where he averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 36.8% from three-point range.

He’s never fully put it together in the NBA, but he’s a high floor player who can hold his own in every phase of the game. He has outstanding athleticism, so the Warriors are likely stoked about how he’ll fit in the offensive system as a cutter, shooter, and transition force. He also has a lot of defensive potential.

DiVincenzo is best known for his leaping ability, after he clocked a 42-inch vertical at the pre-draft combine. Safe to say that he and Andrew Wiggins will combine for some Chase Center-rattling dunks this season.

Welcome to Dub Nation, Donte!