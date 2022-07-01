The 2022 NBA free agency period is off and running, and while the Golden State Warriors have been more quiet than many teams, they’ve also made a fair share of moves.

And I’ve got those moves covered for you with a free agency recap. Part one of a free agency recap, that is, because there are still plenty of moves left for the Warriors to make.

Here’s what they’ve done so far:

Re-signed Kevon Looney to a three-year deal

Signed Donte DiVincenzo to a two-year deal with a player option

Lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors

Lost Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers

Lost Damion Lee to the Phoenix Suns

Lost Juan Toscano-Anderson to the Los Angeles Lakers

Lost Nemanja Bjelica to Europe

That leaves the Dubs with just Andre Iguodala remaining from their free agent class, and with a minimum of three roster spots available (four if they sign Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract).

I broke down all the moves and more in a podcast, so give it a listen to hear my thoughts. You can listen on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen to it in the embedded podcast player below.

If you like the podcast, subscribe so you don’t miss any episodes. And make sure to leave a rating and a review so we get more listeners. As always, hop in the comments to share any feedback or podcast ideas.