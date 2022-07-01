 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Free agency recap, Part 1

Breaking down the Warriors moves on the first two days of free agency.

By Brady Klopfer
Donte DiVincenzo attempting a layup on Kevon Looney Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA free agency period is off and running, and while the Golden State Warriors have been more quiet than many teams, they’ve also made a fair share of moves.

And I’ve got those moves covered for you with a free agency recap. Part one of a free agency recap, that is, because there are still plenty of moves left for the Warriors to make.

Here’s what they’ve done so far:

That leaves the Dubs with just Andre Iguodala remaining from their free agent class, and with a minimum of three roster spots available (four if they sign Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract).

I broke down all the moves and more in a podcast, so give it a listen to hear my thoughts. You can listen on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen to it in the embedded podcast player below.

If you like the podcast, subscribe so you don’t miss any episodes. And make sure to leave a rating and a review so we get more listeners. As always, hop in the comments to share any feedback or podcast ideas.

