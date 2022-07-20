Warriors and Summer League standout Mac McClung agree to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal

What was once just a fun, yet improbable proposition, has now been spoken into existence as of Wednesday afternoon. After putting on a show during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, Mac McClung will get his opportunity to make the Golden State Warriors’ official 15-man roster after the team signed him to one-year, non-guaranteed deal according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2022

McClung’s deal will be a standard, non-guaranteed deal – not an Exhibit 10 – that gives him an opportunity to make the Warriors’ roster out of training camp. https://t.co/pAk7ZTAchq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2022

It is important to note that this deal is essentially a training camp invite for McClung, meaning he could be waived at any point prior to the start of the season. Although he will not be guaranteed an official spot on the Warriors’ roster, McClung will have every opportunity to compete for the final roster spot – similar to the way Gary Payton II beat out Avery Bradley for last season’s final roster spot (thank goodness!).

The signing came to fruition after McClung dazzled the Vegas crowd with his combination of flashy playmaking and crafty scoring ability. He finished his five Summer League games with the team averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game.

In his second year in the league, the 23-years-old McClung is hoping that the third time will be the charm after spending the previous season with stints on the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. The former high school phenom and YouTube sensation could bring some excitement to the Golden State bench especially if he is able to replicate his Summer League performances with the likes of Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors’ championship roster.