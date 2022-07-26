Podcast: JaMychal Green and the camp signings

For a while it looked like the Golden State Warriors were done making moves, and their 2022 offseason was complete. And then they added a trusted veteran to help fill the hole left by the departures of Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica: they added athletic stretch four JaMychal Green.

With the addition of Green, the Warriors are likely done making moves until training camp. Well, almost done. If Andre Iguodala decides he wants to run it back and play a 19th NBA season — and chase a fifth ring (and a second Finals MVP trophy ... I kid, I kid) — then there’s a roster spot waiting for him.

But for the most part, what you see is what you get. Quinndary Weatherspoon might fight for a roster spot and get converted from his two-way contract. Three players on Exhibit 10 contracts (glorified camp contracts) could fight him for that spot, or to replace him as a two-way: Mac McClung, Trevion Williams, and Pat Spencer.

It should be a fun camp, I’d say.

