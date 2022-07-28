Warriors sign second-round pick Ryan Rollins to three-year contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed Ryan Rollins to a three-year, $4.8 million contract, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rollins was the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and his agents at Steinberg Sports had been negotiating a deal with Golden State’s front office.

Without any salary cap space, the Warriors had to use a part of their mid-level exception to ink Rollins to a three-year deal. While all teams can sign draft picks even if they do not have salary cap space, a second-rounder can only sign a two-year minimum contract in that scenario. By using part of their mid-level exception, the Dubs were able to pay Rollins slightly more than the league minimum while also securing an extra year on his rookie contract.

Rollins was not considered an NBA draft prospect when he committed to Toledo out of high school, but over his two collegiate seasons, the 6’4’’-guard emerged as a well-rounded prospect. After being selected as the MAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman, Rollins took his game to the next level as a sophomore, averaging 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on .468/.311/.802 shooting.

Rollins is the 13th player on a guaranteed contract with the Warriors for the 2022-23 season. He is the early favorite to be the team’s third point guard after Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole. Rollins did miss all of summer league after suffering a fracture in his right foot, but he has a chance to be back in the fold by the start of the regular season.