Warriors release their 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

Don’t look now, but the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is just a couple of months away. With that in mind, the Golden State Warriors released their preseason schedule for the upcoming season which is highlighted by a 2-game slate arranged to be played in Japan.

Warriors Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule pic.twitter.com/gKeEbrqUMp — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 10, 2022

The Warriors will play their first two games against the Washington Wizards in Japan’s Saitama Super Arena. However, if you want to catch the first glimpse of this year’s roster, you’re probably going to have to set your alarm clocks early as the game will be played at 3am PST due to the 16-hour time difference between there and the Bay Area. Golden State will then play again the following day with a relatively reasonable start time of 10pm PST to complete the overseas trip.

The second week of the preseason will feature three games all tipping off at the Chase Center. The Warriors will continue to shake off the offseason rust with matchups against three Western Conference rivals – the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Denver Nuggets. The television broadcast for each game is yet to be determined.

Here is the full preseason schedule listed down below.

Preseason Game 1

Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards

When: Friday, September 30th @ 3:00 am PST

Where: Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Preseason Game 2

Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards

When: Saturday, October 1st @ 10:00 pm PST

Where: Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Preseason Game 3

Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

When: Sunday, October 9th @ 5:30 pm PST

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Preseason Game 4

Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

When: Tuesday, October 11th @ 7:00 pm PST

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Preseason Game 5

Who: Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

When: Friday, October 14th @ 7:00 pm PST

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA