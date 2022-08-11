NBA to retire the number 6 throughout the league in honor of Bill Russell

A little over a week has passed and the basketball world continues to mourn the death of NBA legend, Bill Russell. To honor the immense impact that he had on the league and the world as a whole, the league announced on Thursday that they will be retiring his No. 6 across all teams in the NBA.

The NBA and NBPA announced today that they will honor the life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league.



In addition to retiring his number, the league will pay tribute by displaying a No. 6 logo on every NBA court while having players wear a commemorative patch in Russell’s honor. For the players who currently wear the No. 6 in the NBA, they will be grandfathered into the rule. This means that they may continue to wear the No. 6, however, the league will cease to issue that jersey number moving forward. Here is the list of players who currently wear the No. 6:

LeBron James

Alex Caruso

Kristaps Porzingis

Lou Williams

Montrezl Harrell

Lance Stephenson

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Hamidou Diallo

Bryn Forbes

Quentin Grimes

Jalen McDaniels

Jordan McLaughlin

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Moses Brown

David Duke Jr.

Melvin Frazier

Keon Johnson

Javonte Smart

Rayjon Tucker

*Fun Fact: the last Golden State Warriors player to ever wear No. 6 is Alen Smailagić.