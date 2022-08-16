With the full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season set to be released this Wednesday, leaks for some of the most anticipated matchups have already been announced. To no surprise, the defending champion Golden State Warriors are heavily featured in these marquee matchups from opening night to Christmas Day. According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the latest schedule leak reveals the two dates for the NBA Finals rematch between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

Golden State-Boston NBA Finals rematch dates for the 2022-23 season, per sources:



Dec. 10 in Golden State

Jan. 19 in Boston — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

As all of us here at Dub Nation love to remind everyone, the Warriors beat the Celtics in 6 games during last season’s NBA Finals to win their 7th championship in franchise history. Doubts in Golden State’s chances of winning were widespread, especially after they went down 2-1. However, seasoned basketball fans know to never doubt a team led by one of the greatest players of all time in Stephen Curry. His 43-point masterpiece in Game 4 single-handedly shifted the momentum of the series and paved the way towards Curry winning his fourth championship ring and first NBA Finals MVP.

During the offseason, the Warriors’ title-winning roster lost several key players, most notably, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II. Golden State hopes the acquisitions of Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green along with the continued development of their young core will be enough to replace their lost impact as they reload their championship expectations for another season.

As for the Celtics, they returned most of their roster from last season but were able to add guard Malcolm Brogdon to the team after acquiring him in a trade with the Indiana Pacers. Boston may not be done with their offseason moves yet as rumors of a possible trade for disgruntled superstar Kevin Durant continue to swirl making a rematch with the Warriors that more intriguing.

And of course, no rematch would be good without a little drama as Celtics forward Grant Williams stirred the pot this offseason with his take on the Finals.

Here's Grant's full response reflecting on Finals. Notes Warriors were screaming after stealing Game 4. And compares it to Boston vs. Miami in Bubble ECF. pic.twitter.com/yC8gYAgv1g — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 20, 2022

The NBA season can’t come soon enough and hopefully for the Warriors, that means another run at a championship season.