Warriors release schedule for 2022-23 season

Several games on the Golden State Warriors’ schedule have already been released including games on Opening Night and Christmas Day, as well as the dates for their NBA Finals rematches against the Boston Celtics. Thankfully, Warriors fans will not have to rely on leaks anymore as the team has officially released the full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Golden State Warriors 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule pic.twitter.com/r3xnDILHWU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 17, 2022

With that in mind, here are a few interesting news and notes regarding Golden State’s schedule:

The Warriors are scheduled to have 30 nationally televised games (games broadcasted on ESPN, ABC, or TNT). This is the most in the NBA with the second-most being the Los Angeles Lakers at 27 nationally televised games. Golden State will also have 10 additional games played on NBA TV.

The Warriors are scheduled to play 14 sets of back-to-backs throughout the season.

Golden State’s longest road trip occurs from December 13 th to December 21 st where they will play six games on the road. This will be followed by their longest home-stand of the season with eight games in a row at the Chase Center from December 25 th to January 10 th .

The Warriors will travel an estimated 47,000 miles during the regular season

Here’s an interesting tidbit from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater on the Warriors’ January 13th matchup against the San Antonio Spurs:

Interesting note: Warriors are playing their Jan. 13 game in San Antonio in the Alamodome. Spurs opening it up to a capacity crowd of 65,000, trying to break the regular season attendance record. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 17, 2022

One final thing to note is the Warriors’ schedule during the month of April. The team will only be playing four games in nine days which would presumably give them plenty of time to rest before ramping up for another long playoff run.

What stands out to you for the Warriors’ schedule this season? Let us know down below.