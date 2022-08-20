Steph Curry trademarked “night night” phrase after viral postseason moments

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made it a signature celebration this postseason to follow a late-game dagger with a signal that he’d put his opponents to sleep. It quickly went viral on social media, with fans tweeting “night night” when Curry put his opponent’s hopes to bed.

Of course, Curry carried the Warriors through the playoffs to the fourth NBA title of his career. Now, after an offseason of celebration, it’s been revealed that Curry’s business interests are preparing to capitalize on one of the most memorable parts of Golden State’s run.

According to a report by ESPN reporter Nick DePaula, Curry filed a trademark for the phrase “Night Night” just 10 days after the Finals. Per DePaula, the trademark primarily applies to footwear and apparel but also extends to more niche items like glassware, bedding, beverages, and athletic equipment. It’s worth noting that celebrities of Curry’s stature usually have a team of people in charge of obtaining trademarks on anything that could be of value to them. So someone in Curry’s camp deserves credit for quickly locking up the trademark. Hopefully, they will have some creative products coming soon.

Our own Joe Viray recently went back to the Warriors first-round matchup against the Nuggets and had this interesting note:

Been re-watching the playoffs and I don't know if anyone else has noticed this, but...



Watch Steph Curry do the Night Night "playcall" directed toward the bench, before he attacks Jokić in spread PnR and scores -- after which he does the Night Night again.



Psycho stuff man lmao pic.twitter.com/L4ingHeVQv — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) August 19, 2022

What Curry does with the trademark remains to be seen. He’s become a brand of his own through his popularity and his own brand at Under Armour, and any “Night Night” merch is sure to take off.