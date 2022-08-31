It has been quite an exciting offseason for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Obviously, Curry ensured it started on the highest note when he carried the Dubs to their first championship in three years, but now, as the preseason approaches, Curry celebrated his recent college graduation from Davidson College with a special ceremony. The school hosted a unique event: a complete graduation ceremony just for him. Of course, when Steph Curry graduates from your school, it makes sense to do something special.

Curry completed his undergraduate coursework this spring but could not attend Davidson’s graduation because the Warriors were in the middle of their postseason run. His graduation was also important for Davidson because, per school policy, his number could not be retired until he received his degree. Needless to say, Davidson did not wait long to raise Curry’s number into the rafters.

Steph Curry's No. 30 hangs in the Davidson rafters pic.twitter.com/8WlTIjHMUF — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) August 31, 2022

Congratulations to Steph on his accomplishment!