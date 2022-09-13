The Golden State Warriors had three All-Stars in Cleveland for 2022 NBA All-Star Game — more than any other team — and in hindsight that seems fitting. They ended the season hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, so it only seems accurate that they should be the team most strongly represented at the midseason spectacle.

They’ll be represented this year too. Perhaps with three players again. Probably with fewer. But possibly with more.

So who’s in, and who’s out? Realistically, the Warriors have five All-Star candidates. Let’s take a look and see what their odds are for playing in the February exhibition.

As a reminder, the All-Star game has two backcourt starters and five frontcourt starters. The bench includes two backcourt players, three frontcourt players, and two wild cards.

Notable backcourt players to compete with in the West: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, Luka Dončić, Jamal Murray, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, CJ McCollum, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Green.

Notable frontcourt players to compete with in the West: Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokić, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jusuf Nurkić.

Now let’s get into it, in order of likeliness.

Steph Curry — 95%

Curry ended the 2021-22 season as the best guard in the NBA. He enters the 2022-23 season as the best guard in the NBA. He’s a global superstar, one of the best basketball players alive, and one of the most popular players in NBA history.

If injuries keep him off the court, he might not make the All-Star Game. Otherwise he’s in. It’s not complicated.

Klay Thompson — 50%

I don’t expect Thompson to be the Warriors second-best player next year. I still think Green will hang onto that label.

But Klay has a few things working in his favor, namely the narrative. With what Thompson has had to overcome, after back-to-back injuries to his ACL and Achilles, the basketball world will be celebrating his return to the court. And after playing a key role in the NBA Finals, the “He’s Back!” narrative is in full swing as the season starts. If Klay can average 20 points per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc for a good Warriors team, he’ll have the inside track.

It helps that the back court is not as stacked as the front court in the West, even if there are fewer spots to compete for. And it helps that players often get rewarded for helping win a title in the following season.

And, of course, it helps that Klay is a really good player who has been an All-Star in each of the last five seasons that he’s been healthy.

Draymond Green — 30%

Had the Warriors not won the title last year, Green’s chances of making the All-Star Game in 2023 would be very low. But the Dubs winning it all reinforced the understanding that he’s a special player who can make a defense all by himself.

Dray always faces an uphill battle to the All-Star Game. But if he — and the Warriors — play as well as last year, he’ll have a chance. But my goodness the frontcourt is stacked in the West.

Andrew Wiggins — 10%

Wiggins’ breakout 2021-22 season, in which he was not only named an All-Star for the first time, but an All-Star starter, both helps and hurts his case this year. It helps him because it sets the bar for Wiggins as an All-Star ... something that his elite defensive showing against Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals supports. But it hurts him because, for lack of a better phrase, he’s gotten his selection out of the way. He won’t get the token “well he deserves it and he’s never gotten it” vote.

He’ll also be hurt by Thompson’s return. That bumps Wiggins down a notch on the Warriors hierarchy, and likely will also suppress his scoring output a little bit. Add in the sheer amount of talent in the Western frontcourt, and it’s hard to see Wiggins repeating his All-Star status without a lot of things breaking his way.

But he’s an All-Star know. That’s his reputation. That’s his pedigree. And voters will be looking to find that that and reward it.

Jordan Poole — 2%

It would not shock me if Poole plays like one of the 12 or 15 best players in the Western Conference this year, but he’ll need more than that to earn an All-Star selection. Poole will be a bench player to start the year, and bench players simply don’t make the All-Star Game. He needs an injury to get him into the lineup, and then needs to excel once there.

Truthfully, Poole’s greatest chance at making the All-Star Game is if Curry misses an extended stretch, and JP helps the team stay afloat in Curry’s absence. Obviously I hope that doesn’t happen, but a Poole All-Star appearance would be a unique silver lining.

What do you think, Dub Nation?