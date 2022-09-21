We are just nine days away from the Golden State Warriors kicking off the NBA preseason on September 30th in Japan. But they’re still not done adding players, even as they eagerly await Andre Iguodala’s (non-)retirement announcement. On Wednesday they announced the signing of Dusty Hannahs to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Warriors games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Warriors, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including TNT and ESPN. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Hannahs is a familiar face for the Warriors, having played for the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2020-21 before spending last season with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League. Adelaide is only half an hour off the time zone of Saitama, Japan, where the Warriors play their first game, so perhaps they wanted to improve the team’s circadian rhythms as they adjust to playing 16 hours ahead of California time.

He’s been a volume three-point shooter in his basketball career, launching 9.5 three-pointers per game one season for the Memphis Hustle. In college, he led the SEC in three-pointers his junior year, nailing 43% of his triples on the season. He’s clearly been a positive influence of his Arkansas teammate and best friend, Bobby Portis, who he trains with in the off-season, as Portis has become a legitimate threat from deep in Milwaukee.

Why does he go by “Dusty”? It’s because his father, Gerald Hannahs II, was teammates with future Giants manager Dusty Baker when he pitched for the Dodgers in the late 70’s. Or because his full name, Gerald Ellis Hannahs III sounds more like a bank president than a sweet-shooting guard.

It’s unlikely he sticks with the big squad this year, but Hannahs is a potential addition to the Santa Cruz Warriors this fall. If he did make the big team, he’d join the annals of great Warriors names alongside Vonteego Cummings, World B. Free, JaVale McGee, and of course, Baron Davis.