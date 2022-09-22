Warriors agree to an extension with radio station 95.7 The Game

In more preparation for the regular season, the Golden State Warriors have made another offseason move, this time in the broadcasting world of their organization. On Wednesday, it was announced that the team has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with their flagship radio station 95.7 The Game.

The length of the new contract extension has yet to be revealed. The Warriors originally partnered with 95.7 The Game after leaving their previous station at KNBR in 2016. Since then, the team has called 95.7 its home, re-upping their contract twice — once in 2019 and again with this most recent one. During that span, the Warriors have appeared in four NBA Finals, won three NBA Championships, and have made countless memories all across Dub Nation.

Here’s what Warriors’ President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider had to say about the new deal.

“We’re ecstatic to continue our partnership with 95.7 The Game and the Audacy team,” Schneider announced in a press release. “They have been an incredible partner for the last six years, documenting one of the greatest runs in NBA history, and have built a powerful presence in the Bay Area sports media landscape.”

As far as the games go, longtime play-by-play analyst Tim Roye will continue in his role alongside analysts Tom Tolbert and Jim Barnett. Tolbert will provide color commentary for home games, while Barnett who will be working road games.