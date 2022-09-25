 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Warriors rookies are healthy

Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins are healthy and playing as the team opens training camp.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Patrick Baldwin Jr. poses with his fans reaching straight out Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

There haven’t been many negative stories about the Golden State Warriors over the last few months. That’s the treatment you earn when you win an NBA championship.

One of the few negative storylines has been the health of the team’s rookies. Warriors fans were excited to see first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round pick Ryan Rollins at the Las Vegas Summer League, but neither youngster played.

Rollins was dealing with a stress fracture in his right foot. And Baldwin was dealing with something a bit more worrying: an ankle issue from an injury sustained in high school, which had limited him to just 11 games in his first and only season of college basketball.

Fans were, understandably, worried. And the Warriors were, understandably, quiet through the offseason.

But it’s no longer the offseason. The Warriors just wrapped up their second day of training camp, and hosted their annual media drain on Sunday. Both players were asked about their injuries, and both players provided lots of good news.

Despite not playing in Vegas, Baldwin said that his ankle has been fine since the early-mid July showcase.

It’s great news not just that Baldwin is healthy, but that he’s been healthy long enough to know that the ankle isn’t going to flare up again the moment he steps on the court. Two-plus months of health, while scrimmaging and working out, is great news.

Earning minutes as a rookie on a championship contender won’t be easy, and Baldwin seemed to understand what his role is to start the year. He also sounded dedicated to doing whatever was necessary to earn an eventual role.

Rollins sounds like he might be a little bit behind Baldwin, but the important part is that he’s healthy, too. He made it clear that he’s been healthy for a while, but that it’s been a slow process to get back into game shape after the foot injury left him stationary for so long.

Baldwin and Rollins will enter the season as the 13th and 14th players on the roster (and 14th and 15th if the Dubs add a final roster spot), but that’s not to say they’ll be without opportunities. Injuries will happen, and the Warriors will be quick to rest players. Add in the garbage time that an elite team like the Warriors is likely to end up with, and we’ll surely see a fair amount of Baldwin and Rollins this year.

Hopefully they can stay healthy enough to state their case for more minutes in those opportunities.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...