Kevon Looney wants his game to ‘take another leap’ for the upcoming season

Training camp for the Golden State Warriors is officially underway as players spoke to reporters on Sunday during the team’s media availability. Among them was veteran center, Kevon Looney, who was asked about his main focus of improvement during the offseason.

Loon details the improvements he's looking to make for the upcoming season pic.twitter.com/AC5B0AQYCs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 25, 2022

This is a fantastic answer from Looney, but also in no way surprising as the eight-year veteran has been a consummate professional throughout his career. His veteran savviness and willingness to do the dirty work for the team was critical for last year’s championship roster, while also endearing him to the fans of Dub Nation.

The moment Loon received MVP chants in Chase Center pic.twitter.com/kdyB0sTdus — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

In 2021-22, Looney averaged a career-high 7.3 rebounds per game. His impact on the boards was especially felt throughout the postseason as he had five games with double-digit rebounds, including a monstrous 22-rebound night to close out the series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, probably the most important stat for Looney was that he played in all 82 regular season games – a feat that was very important for the previously oft-injured Warriors’ big man. His stability was a revelation for Golden State, especially during a season that saw constant flux in their lineup due to various injuries that plagued the team.

Because of all this, Looney and the Warriors agreed on a 3-year, $25.5M deal over the offseason to keep him with the team. With his contract situation settled, Looney appears to be ready to take his game and the Warriors to another level for this upcoming season.