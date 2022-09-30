Warriors Gaming Squad makes history with two All-Star selections in NBA 2K League

The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to success. They’re the reigning defending champions, boast multiple All-Stars, and are fresh off a fun exhibition win over the Washington Wizards in Japan.

But their success also translates into the virtual gaming world as well. Their NBA 2K League franchise Warriors Gaming Squad makes history today as two of their best players have been selected to participate in the second annual NBA 2K League All-Star game today.

WGS guard Charlie “CB13” Bostwick and forward Samuel “Gradient” Salyers will step into the bright lights of the All-Star extravaganza for their first times. CB13 is something of a gaming legend at this point, as the all-time leader in 2K League playoff points and the top scorer from the 2019 draft class. The New York native averaged 19.1 points and 9.4 assists over 20 appearances in 5v5 games during the 2022 season.

.@CB13 will be taking the road Trip to L.A. as he has been named an All Star in The 2022 NBA 2KL All Star Game presented by Google Pixel @madebygoogle!#NBA2KL5 pic.twitter.com/UpW1ZHseEQ — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) September 13, 2022

Gradient averaged 7.8 points and 1.7 steals while shooting 66.3% from the field in 20 appearances in 5v5 games. As a rookie he was named to the 2019 All-NBA 2K League Defensive team, one of only three rookies in 2K League history to achieve that honor.

Making his first appearance, @Gradient is the second member of the @warriors gaming squad making the trip to LA for the 2022 NBA 2KL All Star Game presented by Google Pixel @madebygoogle!



#NBA2KL5 pic.twitter.com/EG1trDupjD — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) September 13, 2022

Tonight those two gaming monsters will join the best of the best in the All-Star showcase at 5 PM PDT at the Novo in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast on Stadium and the NBA League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

The event will include both 5v5 and 3v3 gameplay formats and this isn’t just for fun, baby. The participants will receive $30,000, a nice chunk of change that reminds me (an NBA 2K amateur legend) that I was born in the wrong era. I should have been playing video games for big bucks! Oh well, I’ll leave that to the pros like CB13 and Gradient.

