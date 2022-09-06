Warriors workout several free agent vets

With the season just around the corner, the Golden State Warriors look to fill the open spots on their final roster. According to an article from The Athletic, the Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week.

◻️ Ben McLemore

◻️ Elfrid Payton

◻️ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

◻️ Kenneth Faried



The article also lists several more names that have either already worked out with the team or are expected to workout with the team at a later time.

Miye Oni, Ty-Shon Alexander, Wesley Saunders and Jon Axel Gudmundsson are among the other free agents expected at the upcoming workout, sources said. Golden State held a similar free-agent workout a couple of weeks ago, sources said, which included five-year veteran and former lottery pick, Shabazz Muhammad, nine-year veteran Solomon Hill, Tyler Cook and Kelan Martin.

Golden State currently has 13 players on their roster with Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quinones occupying both of the Warriors’ two-way contracts.

The team already promised long-time Warrior Andre Iguodala a spot on the roster earlier in the offseason, but it is still unclear if he will be returning for his 19th NBA season at 38 years old.

There’s still no firm indication of which way Iguodala is leaning. If Iguodala does return, the Warriors theoretically have a 15th and final vacancy up for grabs, but the franchise could decide to leave it open and enter the season with 14 players, saving a chunk of tax on the league’s highest bill.

With the offseason coming to a close and training camp beginning on Sept. 24, look for the Warriors to ramp up their activity as they prepare for yet another season with championship aspirations.