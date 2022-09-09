As is customary this time of year, the Golden State Warriors have announced some promotions and hirings in their basketball operations departments. For now at least, all of the moves are rather small — nothing nearly as big as when they promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to Vice President of Basketball Operations a year ago.

But there are still some interesting moves worth noting. Last year’s Assistant Video Coordinators, Hilton Armstrong and Will Sheehey, are moving up. Armstrong, who played his final NBA season with the Warriors in 2013-14, is now a Player Development Coach, as is Anthony Vereen, while Sheehey has been named a Player Development Analyst.

The biggest name in the group, however, is someone who got promoted to Video Coordinator: Mychel Thompson, who joined the coaching staff during the 2021-22. season. Thompson, who appeared in five NBA games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, spent parts of three seasons playing for the Warriors G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. And if you hadn’t figured out by now ... yes, he’s Klay’s older brother. Pretty cool stuff.

Also of note in the video department is Klinton Carlson, who is now the Co-Head Video Coordinator/Player Development.

You can read about the rest of the team’s promotions and hirings in the Warriors press release below.

Warriors Announce Basketball Operations Promotions & Additions pic.twitter.com/MV1pbntlQf — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 9, 2022

Ultimately, what we care about most is what happens on the court. But even though we might not see their impact, all of these people are responsible for that final result. Congratulations to all of them on their promotions or hirings.