Preview: Warriors take on Trae Young’s Hawks in Chase Center

The reigning, defending, undisputed, heavyweight champions of the NBA world are back at it to start the new year. This time those Golden State Warriors will be continuing their title defense against the Atlanta Hawks.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks

January 2nd, 2023 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Depleted frontcourt for the Warriors tomorrow vs Hawks. Andrew Wiggins will remain out for a 14th straight game. Jonathan Kuminga also out. Right foot sprain. James Wiseman remains out with a left ankle sprain. JaMychal Green still out with lower right leg infection. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 2, 2023

Remember when the Hawks were supposed to be Warriors East? They hired Travis Schlenk, a former assistant general manager with the Warriors, to be their architect of their franchise. He came with a lotta fanfare per the SF Gate back in 2018:

Three weeks after getting hired, Schlenk traded eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard and the two years and $40million left on his contract to Charlotte in what was essentially a salary dump. Schlenk opted not to re-sign free agent Paul Millsap. As the Hawks pile up losses, Schlenk is touting the future. He saw firsthand with Golden State that the best way to rebuild is through the draft. Ten months after leaving the Warriors days before the NBA Finals, he and Atlanta have five first-round picks over the next two years. It also helps that Hawks majority owner Tony Ressler is willing to spend the money necessary to attract high-profile free agents.

Four years later, the Hawks still haven’t won a damn thing and Schlenk is moving to an advisory role. Meanwhile the Warriors have gone from champs to bottom feeders to world champions again in Schlenk’s tenure with Atlanta. Currently the Hawks have a 17-19 record, trying to find some momentum.

In their most recent loss, they were felled by LeBron James on his birthday, 130-121.

Meanwhile the Warriors have finally climbed above .500 to a 19-18 record, powered by their 16-2 record at home in the Chase Center of San Francisco. That’s where they’ll be inviting the Hawks Monday night. The Dubs are on a four game winning streak (without All-Stars Stephen Curry or Andrew Wiggins), ending 2022 on a bright note.

Steve Kerr on the four-game win streak:



"It feels like the team is coming together." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 31, 2022