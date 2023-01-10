 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Will Warriors’ Curry return to face Chris Paul’s Suns?

These two teams are fighting for playoff seeding in the West.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

January 10th, 2023 | 7:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Ah yes, the Suns. Whether it’s Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson, or Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire, or Chris Paul and Devin Booker, this team is destined to win a bunch of regular season games before stalling out in the postseason.

Meanwhile the Golden State Warriors Splash Bros edition has broken the regular season wins record (we wanna talk chasing wins?), lost some NBA Finals (damn you Danny Green), won more NBA Finals (with and without Kevin Durant).

They’ve also made an art form of sleepwalking through the regular season before going Optimus Prime in the playoffs.

That’s why it’s amusing that both of these teams, the class of the Pacific Division and the Western Conference are struggling to stay above .500. The Dubs are 20-20, while Phoenix is 20-21.

Hey wait, is it true Stephen Curry is coming back?

Who had it in the cards back in the day that Curry would have four rings and CP3 would have zero championships? The chase for the throne continues, and we’ll see which of these recent Western Conference powerhouses will make their presence felt. Tuesday night will be another step in that journey as these two Pacific Division rivals clash.

Poll

Who ya got, Warriors or Suns?

view results
  • 100%
    Warriors don’t lose at home
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    Suns, because we don’t know how Curry will come back
    (0 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

