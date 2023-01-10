Preview: Will Warriors’ Curry return to face Chris Paul’s Suns?

January 10th, 2023 | 7:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Stephen Curry is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Phoenix Suns — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 9, 2023

Stephen Curry (probably) plays basketball tomorrow night. — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) January 10, 2023

Ah yes, the Suns. Whether it’s Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson, or Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire, or Chris Paul and Devin Booker, this team is destined to win a bunch of regular season games before stalling out in the postseason.

Meanwhile the Golden State Warriors Splash Bros edition has broken the regular season wins record (we wanna talk chasing wins?), lost some NBA Finals (damn you Danny Green), won more NBA Finals (with and without Kevin Durant).

They’ve also made an art form of sleepwalking through the regular season before going Optimus Prime in the playoffs.

That’s why it’s amusing that both of these teams, the class of the Pacific Division and the Western Conference are struggling to stay above .500. The Dubs are 20-20, while Phoenix is 20-21.

What things can the #Suns do to address their struggles in the short-term with Devin Booker out for the rest of the month? @BrightSideSun takes a look: https://t.co/OCw3qkDcYh pic.twitter.com/JUggPBBk6Y — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) January 8, 2023

Hey wait, is it true Stephen Curry is coming back?

Steph Curry nearing a return to game action. He participated in a full scrimmage today during practice and got a nice workout in after practice.#OneSleevedAssassin x @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/OisbtQz1q1 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 9, 2023

Who had it in the cards back in the day that Curry would have four rings and CP3 would have zero championships? The chase for the throne continues, and we’ll see which of these recent Western Conference powerhouses will make their presence felt. Tuesday night will be another step in that journey as these two Pacific Division rivals clash.