Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 1/10/23: Steve Kerr 'concerned' about heavy minutes for Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Good Morning Dub Nation,

Golden State Warriors fans received fantastic news on Monday as it was announced that injured point guard Stephen Curry is close to making his return to the court. He practiced in full yesterday and could be playing as soon as tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns, however the team has officially listed his status as questionable.

Curry is a little over a month removed from the shoulder injury he suffered against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 5. The Warriors have hinted about a potential return coming on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, but it looks like Curry could be available sooner than that.

Whether tonight or on Friday, Curry’s return will be a welcome sight. Although Golden State has held things down in his absence, the team has looked noticeably slower while also lacking energy during their current two-game losing streak. Head coach Steve Kerr noted that the heavy minutes for some of his players are beginning to concern him — especially for the front court — as the team continues to navigate through all of their injuries.

Curry’s potential return should at the very least provide some relief for those heavy minute players. More importantly though, his return may just be the spark that the Warriors need to bounce back and finish their homestand on a high note.

