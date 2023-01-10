How to watch Warriors vs. Suns

The Golden State Warriors finish out their eight-game homestand on Tuesday night with a primetime matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

Golden State is looking to rebound after their losing streak extended to two games with Saturday’s 115-101 loss against the Orlando Magic. For Phoenix, their situation is even worse after they lost their sixth game in a row on Sunday night in a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 112-98.

The Warriors currently have a three-game losing streak against the Suns which includes two losses to them earlier this season. Their most recent game was played in Phoenix and resulted in a 130-119 Warriors defeat on Nov. 16, 2022.

Although the Warriors have yet to beat the Suns this season, they may be able to capitalize on the opportunity tonight. Phoenix has been decimated by injuries with five players already ruled out – including their All-Star backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have dealt with injuries of their own but have recently been getting healthier with the returns of Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins. However, the biggest news of them all for Golden State is the return of Stephen Curry to the starting lineup.

As just reported on This Just In and NBA Today, Stephen Curry will return and start tonight against the Suns, sources tell ESPN. His minute load is still being decided. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 10, 2023

Although he may be on a minutes restriction, Curry’s presence should be the energy boost the team needs to finish this homestand on a high note.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Suns: Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton

Regular Season Game #41

Who: Golden State Warriors (20 - 20) vs. Phoenix Suns (20 - 21)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)