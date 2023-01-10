Steph Curry is back!

He’s back. After some speculation on Monday, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly welcoming Steph Curry back into the fold for their Tuesday night game against the Phoenix Suns.

The news was reported by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

As just reported on This Just In and NBA Today, Stephen Curry will return and start tonight against the Suns, sources tell ESPN. His minute load is still being decided. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 10, 2023

Curry injured his shoulder in a December 14 loss to the Indiana Pacers, and has missed the last 11 games for the Warriors. The Dubs have treaded water fairly well, going 6-5 in Curry’s absence, though seven of those 11 games have been at the Chase Center.

Last week Curry — as well as coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers — said that he was targeting a return this coming Friday, January 13, when the Dubs visit the San Antonio Spurs. That’s set to be a historic game, with a record-setting attendance of around 60,000 fans. No doubt Curry wants to play in it.

Instead he’ll get a game of seasoning first. And you can be that he’s happy to return early. Curry will get to play in front of the Warriors home crowd before the Dubs head off on a long road trip, which is important — he hasn’t played at Chase Center since December 10, and the Warriors won’t be back home until January 22. It’s also a prime chance to show what he and the Warriors are made of, as he gets to match up against Chris Paul and a Suns team that took it to Golden State early in the season (they’re currently struggling though, as a six-game losing streak has them below .500 for the first time all year).

Welcome back, Steph!