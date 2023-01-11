Podcast: Warriors vs. Suns

Well, yet another disappointing loss for the Golden State Warriors. This one was perhaps the most disappointing of the year. The Dubs welcomed back Steph Curry, and also got Klay Thompson back after being a scratch on Saturday. They were joined by Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala, playing in their second games after long layoffs.

And the Dubs were at home, facing a Phoenix Suns team that was on a six-game skid, and was without Devin Booker, Chris Paul, or Deandre Ayton.

No matter. The Warriors dug a 27-point hole, and a furious late rally wasn’t enough to overcome it. They lost 125-113.

Here’s our audio recap of the disappointing game, discussing what happened in those 48 minutes, and what’s going on with the team in the bigger picture.

You can download the episode on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, or you can stream it in the embedded player below. Make sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode!

Here are the final stats from the game.

Klay Thompson: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, -11

Jordan Pool: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, +2

Steph Curry: 24 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal, -19

Andrew Wiggins: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks, -15

Anthony Lamb: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, -7

Draymond Green: 5 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, -2

Ty Jerome: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, +3

Donte DiVincenzo: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0 +/-

Andre Iguodala: 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, +2

Kevon Looney: 1 point, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, -13