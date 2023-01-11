Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors finished their eight-game homestand with a record of 5-3 after losing to the Phoenix Suns last night, 125-113. There was no explanation for the loss other than the Warriors greatly underestimated a Phoenix team that had six players ruled out due to injury.

Klay is trying to stay positive after tonight's loss pic.twitter.com/58fIaNPQCF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 11, 2023

Poor shot selection and bad defense were the key factors in this one. Golden State often settled for momentum-killing deep threes, highlighting the team’s desperate need for someone who can put pressure on the rim. They finished the night shooting 37.5% from deep on 48 attempts and just 34 points in the paint.

Meanwhile, their defense for most of the night left much to be desired. Despite a surge at the end, it was too little too late as the Warriors didn’t turn up their defensive intensity until late in the fourth quarter when they finally took advantage of the fact that Phoenix’s injuries left them with no real point guard to bring the ball up the court.

Although frustrated with the loss, head coach Steve Kerr says it should serve as a much-needed wake-up call for his team that now stands at 20-21 halfway through the season.

Steve Kerr is hoping tonight's tough loss is a wake-up call for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/8ffP4UYDkV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 11, 2023

The disappointing loss spoiled the highly anticipated return of Stephen Curry who played in his first game back after missing the last 11 due to a shoulder injury. Curry struggled for most of the night, finishing with 24 points on 8-of-22 shooting and five threes in 31 minutes of action.

Steph says he felt stronger as the game went on pic.twitter.com/k9oHMCVee6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 11, 2023

The team now gets two days of rest before they begin another long five-game road trip starting with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

