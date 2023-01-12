Move over, “Point Forward.” Grab some pine, “The Draymond Green Show.” There’s a new podcaster in town for the Golden State Warriors.

His name is Bob Myers, and he wants to talk about leadership.

ESPN & @OmahaProd launch a new podcast with the @warriors GM



'Lead By Example with Bob Myers'



Debuts Jan. 17 with guest @StephenCurry30

Proceeds will go toward the Warriors Community Foundation



More: https://t.co/EHLWHrektE pic.twitter.com/xVtZtMeDX6 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 11, 2023

“Lead By Example” is a new podcast from ESPN, in conjunction with Peyton Manning’s entertainment company, Omaha Productions. In it, Myers is a going to talk to other leaders, like Disney CEO Bob Iger, who ultimately leads ESPN. Should be a hard-hitting interview.

He’s also talking to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski about leading Duke and losing to North Carolina in his two biggest final games, to Governor Gavin Newsom about leading California and attending large group dinners at the French Laundry during the pandemic, and to Commissioner Adam Silver about leading the NBA and being best friends with Jared Kushner.

One lesson Myers learned while leading the Warriors was that Steph Curry is the most important part of his success. As such, Curry will be the guest on the debut edition of “Lead By Example,” where he will talk about leading the Warriors, leading the league in three-pointers, and leading on poor Hornets fans who still think he’s going to play in Charlotte someday.

Other guests include WNBA star and criminal justice reformer Maya Moore Irons, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, and Charles Barkley, who will hopefully discuss the time he rapped about Taco Bell while wearing a suit that even David Byrne would call “a little large.”

All proceeds from the podcast will go to the Warriors Community Foundation.

With Myers still unsigned for next year, perhaps he’s preparing for a pivot to a media career. Perhaps he’s jealous of seeing players he brought in - Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant - go on to wild podcast success, and they never book him! Poor Myers has to go on “Steiny & Guru” while Iguodala interviews Ty Jerome instead. Plus it has to get tedious getting screenshots of fake deals from the ESPN Trade Machine at all hours of the night from Joe Lacob.

So the Warriors no longer have to worry about their power forward podcasting during the NBA Finals. They just have to worry about their general manager podcasting during the trade deadline.