Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors finished the first half of the regular season just below the .500 mark with a record of 20-21. Although it is still good enough for the eighth seed in the tightly packed Western Conference standings, it is far from what many expected of the defending champs this season. On Wednesday, head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on the Warriors’ season thus far during an interview with 95.7 The Game.

Via 95.7 The Game:

“(I’d give us) a ‘C’” Kerr told hosts Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto. “We haven’t been good enough, but we’re passing the class because we’re still right in the thick of everything playoff-wise. But it’s not good enough, obviously. Our guys know that and our staff knows that. We do feel good about our path ahead and where we’re heading, but we gotta do better.”

With the exception of their five-game winning streak a little over a week ago, the Warriors have struggled to find any rhythm this season. Constant injuries and lack of depth have been a big factor in the team’s inconsistent play, however, there were multiple times thus far that the Warriors lost simply because they didn’t show any effort. Yesterday’s 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns was a prime example of this and is something Kerr is hoping to change moving forward.

“You see every year from our team in the playoffs – we know what we need to do and we do it,” Kerr said. “But we gotta get their first. We can’t wait until the playoffs to turn it on. We have to build better habits in a lot of areas in order to be ready for that moment.”

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: