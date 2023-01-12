The latest round of All-Star Game votes are in, and they look pretty similar to the first round. Which is to say, Steph Curry is leading the Western Conference guards.

With just over 3.9 million fan votes, Curry has a slight lead over Luka Dončić, who has just about 3.65 million votes. That should be enough for Curry to win out, especially given that he’s now healthy and playing again.

What is out of reach, however, is captaincy. Curry made lead the Western Conference fan voting, but he still trails LeBron James by nearly a million votes in the total tally. The leading vote-getter from each conference is named team captain. Former Warrior Kevin Durant currently has a tiny lead over Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference. If he hangs onto his lead, it will be a repeat of the 2022 captains.

The rest of the Warriors remain in a similar place. Klay Thompson is still 5th among guards, while Jordan Poole — who was 10th on the last returns — has fallen out of the top 10. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are still 5th and 8th, respectively, in the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney has risen one spot to 9th.

As a reminder, the fan vote is just for the starting lineups, and only counts for 50% of the vote. The media and players each account for 25% of the vote, while the coaches decide the bench, and the commissioner selects the replacements.

If the fan voting ends up reflecting the final starting tally, then James and Durant will choose starters based on a 10-player field that includes themselves, Curry, Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Kyrie Irving.

Here’s the full list of top 10s:

Western Conference guards:

Steph Curry (Warriors) Luka Dončić (Mavericks) Ja Morant (Grizzlies) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) Klay Thompson (Warriors) Russell Westbrook (Lakers) Damian Lillard (Blazers) Devin Booker (Suns) Austin Reaves (Lakers) De’Aaron Fox (Kings)

Western Conference frontcourt:

LeBron James (Lakers) Nikola Jokić (Nuggets) Anthony Davis (Lakers) Zion Williamson (Pelicans) Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) Paul George (Clippers) Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) Draymond Green (Warriors) Kevon Looney (Warriors) Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

Eastern Conference guards:

Kyrie Irving (Nets) Donovan Mitchells (Cavaliers) James Harden (76ers) Jaylen Brown (Celtics) Trae Young (Hawks) DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) LaMelo Ball (Hornets) Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) Derrick Rose (Knicks) Darius Garland (Cavaliers)

Eastern Conference frontcourt:

Kevin Durant (Nets) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) Jayson Tatum (Celtics) Joel Embiid (76ers) Jimmy Butler (Heat) Pascal Siakam (Raptors) Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) Paolo Banchero (Magic) Nic Claxton (Nets) Julius Randle (Knicks)

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, February 19 in Utah.