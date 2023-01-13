Preview: Warriors return to the Alamo Dome to face Spurs

Remember when the Dubs couldn’t buy a win in the Alamo Dome? They’ll get another chance Friday night in prime time.

January 13th, 2023 | 4:30 PT

Watch: ESPN | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Warriors provide injury updates. Most notable aspect is that Jonathan Kuminga is back in practice today. Warriors currently getting a workout in San Antonio. Wiseman/JaMYchal Green back into practice in coming days. https://t.co/Jpx6BB85Uk — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 13, 2023

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a fan-base irritating defeat to the heavily depleted Phoenix Suns, dropping their record to 20-21. Even worse, the defeat came in the return of greatest player alive Stephen Curry from an 11-game injury absence.

Klay Thompson on tonight's loss:



"We relaxed a little bit more than we should. We thought we would show up and get the dub." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 11, 2023

The Spurs have lost 7 of their last 10 games, and are sitting next-to-last in the Western Conference. They got blitzed in their earlier meeting against the reigning champs this year, as the Warriors won 132-95. Jordan Poole was particularly electrifying in that one, scoring 36 points.

That game will surely be in the quiver of any Poole fans out there supporting the fourth-year guard out of Michigan. Poole’s been the focus of social media ire in Dub Nation from frustrating turnovers and a fearless shot selection.

Getting pretty infuriating watching Jordan Poole play basketball. Consistently some of the dumbest mistakes and ugliest turnovers. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) January 5, 2023

Fortunately Poole has the confidence of his teammates backing up, and they don’t plan on going away from him anytime soon.

Steph on the importance of Poole not losing confidence because of recent turnover struggles pic.twitter.com/feGLa02JGl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 7, 2023

San Antonio Spurs will set the NBA’s single-game attendance record this Friday vs. Warriors when they return to the Alamodome with 64,387 tickets already sold. pic.twitter.com/GZ1nDZ7Rxk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2023