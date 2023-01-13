 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors return to the Alamo Dome to face Spurs

No Tim Duncan around, thank goodness.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Remember when the Dubs couldn’t buy a win in the Alamo Dome? They’ll get another chance Friday night in prime time.

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs

January 13th, 2023 | 4:30 PT

Watch: ESPN | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a fan-base irritating defeat to the heavily depleted Phoenix Suns, dropping their record to 20-21. Even worse, the defeat came in the return of greatest player alive Stephen Curry from an 11-game injury absence.

The Spurs have lost 7 of their last 10 games, and are sitting next-to-last in the Western Conference. They got blitzed in their earlier meeting against the reigning champs this year, as the Warriors won 132-95. Jordan Poole was particularly electrifying in that one, scoring 36 points.

That game will surely be in the quiver of any Poole fans out there supporting the fourth-year guard out of Michigan. Poole’s been the focus of social media ire in Dub Nation from frustrating turnovers and a fearless shot selection.

Fortunately Poole has the confidence of his teammates backing up, and they don’t plan on going away from him anytime soon.

