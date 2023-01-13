How to watch Warriors at Spurs

The Golden State Warriors’ five-game road trip begins with a Friday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

Golden State will attempt to end their current three-game losing streak after suffering their latest defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, 125-113. San Antonio is on a three-game slump of their own which includes back-to-back losses against the Memphis Grizzlies – the most recent one being a 135-129 defeat on Wednesday night.

The Warriors have won three out of their last five games against the Spurs dating back to last season. They currently own a two-game winning streak against them which includes a 132-95 victory when they played earlier this season on Nov. 14, 2022.

Tonight’s game will be a unique one for both teams as it’ll take place in the Alamodome instead of the Spurs’ usual home arena, the AT&T Center. The game is attempting to break the record for highest single-game attendance with over 62,000 tickets already sold.

Fortunately for those attending tonight’s game, the Warriors are a lot healthier than they were before as Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala have all returned to game action this week. The bad news for Warriors fans, however, is that the team’s struggles continue to persist despite the return of their stars. Although most of it can be attributed to a lack of effort, there are big concerns on both sides of the floor as the offense still struggles to generate easy baskets at the rim, while the defense has allowed several below average offenses to put up big numbers against them.

Tonight, the Warriors get a matchup with a Spurs team whose 13-29 record is fourth-worst in the NBA. San Antonio ranks last in defensive rating (118.7) and are allowing opposing teams to shoot 39.4% from the three-point line – highest in the league. Look for the Warriors to take advantage of this as they just so happen to have the two best shooters in NBA history.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Spurs: Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakobn Poeltl

Regular Season Game #42

Who: Golden State Warriors (20 - 21) at San Antonio Spurs (13 - 29)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)